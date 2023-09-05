Dilipchari announces Rs 1 crore reward to terminate Udayanidhi

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin's son and Minister Udayanidhi Stalin's comments to eradicate Sanatana Dharma is causing a stir across the country. His comments have already been criticized by many political parties and Hindu communities. Recently, BJP in-charge of Nagar Kurnool constituency in Telangana, Dilipachari said Udayanidhi was a traitor.

He announced that he would give a reward of one crore rupees to those who eradicated Udayanidhi. He said that Sanatana Dharma is a symbol of social justice and equality.

He said that BJP is struggling for unity among the people of the country... Udayanidhi is trying to divide the country by creating differences between the people by using Dravidianism and Sanskrit. He called upon all Hindus to come together and protect Sanatana Dharma. He said that those who hurt the sentiments of Hindus should not be forgiven.