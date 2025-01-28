Dispose of pending cases promptly: SP

Asifabad: SP DV Srinivasa Rao ordered to see that the pending cases are resolved at the earliest. Speaking at the district police office on Monday, the SP said that strict action should be taken in cases such as ganja, gambling, PDS rice smuggling and other crimes in the district. In particular, the investigation of The Protection of Childern from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases should be carried out with full force.

He advised that every case should be completed transparently with quality investigation. Special attention should be paid to the cases pending for a long time and orders should be taken to solve them immediately. There will be continuous monitoring of the pending cases and the officials at all levels should work towards reducing the number of cases by periodically reviewing the new cases as well as the pending cases for a long time.

The SP added that better services should be provided to people by using new technology in solving cases. He said that efforts should be made to set up CCTVs in villages through community policing. He warned that PD Act will be registered against those involved in illegal activities. Additional SP Prabhakara Rao, ASP Chit-taranjan, DSPs Karunakar, Ramanujam and others participated in this meeting.