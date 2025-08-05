Disqualification: BRS MLAs’ bid to meet Speaker comes a cropper

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders’ attempt to meet Telangana Assembly speaker on the disqualification of MLAs on Monday was unfruitful as the Speaker was not in the office.

A delegation of BRS MLAs came to the Assembly on Monday seeking the disqualification of the BRS MLAs who had defected to the Congress party. In the wake of the recent Supreme Court orders. With the Speaker not in the office, the BRS leaders took up dharna in front of the Gandhi Statue in the Assembly premises demanding disqualification of MLAs who defected to the Congress party.

Talking to the media, MLA Gangula Kamalakar said that his party’s working president had sought time from the Speaker G Prasad Kumar, who asked them to come at 11 am. “When we reached the Assembly the main entrance was locked. Despite giving prior information the speaker was not in the Assembly. The speaker asked us to come by 11 am but he was not there when we came,” said Kamalakar.

The BRS leaders raised slogans demanding disqualification of the members who had joined Congress. They said the Speaker should take the decision as per Supreme Court orders and take a decision as soon as possible. Kamalakar said that people would lose trust in democracy if the Speaker does not take a decision on the disqualification.

“We didn’t come here for agitation but for requesting the speaker to consider our demand,” said Kamalakar, adding they were submitting the representation to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. “We will continue our agitation until all the ten MLAs are disqualified,” said Kamalakar.