District Advisory Committee Review Meeting Focuses on Gender Determination Laws and Women's Health Awareness

Gadwal: A review meeting of the District Advisory Committee was conducted at the District Medical and Health Department office, under the chairmanship of District Medical Officer Dr. S.K. Siddappa. The meeting focused on various issues related to women’s health and legal matters, particularly regarding gender determination and prenatal care.

Dr. Siddappa emphasized that according to the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, and its rules of 1996, gender determination is illegal, and strict action will be taken against anyone found violating this law. He stated that gender determination in any form is a criminal offense, and violators will face legal consequences as per the PCPNDT Act.

The District Medical Officer also highlighted that all scanning centers in the Jogulamba Gadwal district are being closely monitored to ensure compliance with the law. He urged all department officials to create awareness among the public, emphasizing that the gender of a child should not matter. He encouraged the mindset of nurturing, educating, and allowing girls to thrive, without discrimination based on gender.

Dr. Siddappa further clarified that abortion should only be considered in cases where there is a fetal growth deficiency or genetic abnormalities, as per medical guidelines. He also instructed the Advisory Committee members to work at the grassroots level, spreading awareness about the importance of preventing child marriages, early marriages, and the legal implications of gender determination.

The meeting saw the participation of several key figures, including District Maternal and Child Care Program Officer Dr. Prasuna Rani, Gynecologist Dr. C.H. Priyanka, Pediatrician Dr. Shyam, Deputy DEMO K. Madhusudhan Reddy, CEA-Section Officer G. Narsayya, ASO J. Tirumalesh Reddy, and other officers from the line departments such as M. Jyotsna, Chittemma (DWO Office), M. Shobharani, Md. Juber (Sakhi-OSC), Shiva Leela, Sarojini (1098), and NGO representatives like T. Jayabharathi, B. Johanna Rass, V. Dhanalakshmi, and K. Padma (DCPU).

The meeting concluded with a call to continue working towards educating the public and enforcing laws related to women's health and rights.