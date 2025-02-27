District Gears Up for Job and Loan Melas Ahead of CM’s Visit: Collector Directs Officials to Boost Employment and Loan Disbursement

Gawal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has instructed officials and bankers to work in coordination to enhance employment opportunities and accelerate the loan disbursement process, contributing to the district’s economic growth.

On Thursday, a District-Level Bankers’ Coordination Meeting was held at the IDOC Video Conference Hall in preparation for Telangana Chief Minister’s visit to Vanaparthi on March 2. The meeting, conducted via video conference, focused on arrangements for the Job and Loan Melas.

During the meeting, Collector Santosh emphasized the need for seamless collaboration between district officials and bankers to achieve the set targets. He highlighted that the disbursement of education and housing loans has been relatively low in the district and urged bankers to formulate strategies to increase them significantly. He directed banks to expedite loan approvals to meet their assigned targets.

The Job Mela will be held on March 1 to provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth, and wide publicity should be conducted to ensure maximum participation. Information about the event must be disseminated at village and mandal levels, he instructed.

For the Loan Mela, banks have been directed to complete all necessary preparations and compile a detailed report on the sanctioned loans, including ₹200 crore disbursed so far. A full report covering loans sanctioned from December 2024 to February 2025 must be submitted by the evening. Special stalls will be set up for the melas, and the Chief Minister will personally distribute cheques and appointment letters to beneficiaries.

Following the meeting, the District Collector released the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLCP) Book for 2025-26, estimating the total district loan capacity at ₹57,43,98.43 lakh. The sector-wise allocation includes:

₹2,99,856.66 lakh for agriculture

₹1,94,657.34 lakh for long-term investments and agricultural infrastructure

₹6,06,000 lakh for MSMEs

₹19,284.43 lakh for other priority sectors

The meeting was attended by DCCB Chairman Mamillapalli Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao, LDM Ayyapu Reddy, NABARD DDM Manohar Reddy, GM Industries Ramalingeshwar Goud, SC Corporation ED Ramesh Babu, Handloom Deputy Director Govindayya, Fisheries Officer Shakeela Bhanu, Animal Husbandry Officer Venkateshwarulu, along with various department officials and bank managers.