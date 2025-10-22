Diwali fireworks injuries surge: 81 eye cases reported at Sarojini Devi Hospital

As many as 81 eye injury cases were reported in the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in the city following the Diwali celebrations. While five were severe cases, including three admissions into the hospital, the remaining were given treatment and sent back.

Interestingly, adults were more affected compared to children, with 45 adults and around 35 children injured. According to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Superintendent Modini Pandharpurkar, two severe cases were reported on Monday night, and on Tuesday afternoon another child case with severe burns was admitted. This year the number of cases was more than the previous year, as only 47 cases were reported during the previous Diwali.

According to the doctors, three patients sustained serious corneal burns and vision-threatening injuries, while the remaining suffered minor burns, irritation, and the entry of foreign particles into the eyes. Most of the patients belonged to the city, with two of them from the outskirts of the city.

The superintendent said that the medical teams at the hospital worked through the night to provide emergency treatment to all patients, and most of them have been discharged after receiving primary care. The officials urged parents to be around the children to prevent such incidents in the future.