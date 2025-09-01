D.K. Aruna Leads Protest Rally in Gadwal, Demands Action on People’s Issues

Gadwal: The Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters witnessed a massive protest rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, highlighting long-pending development issues in the region. Led by Mahbubnagar MP and BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna, the rally culminated at the District Collector’s office, where a detailed memorandum listing 20 major demands was submitted.

The rally, which began from the district BJP office, passed through Gandhi Chowk, Old Bus Stand, New Bus Stand, Ambedkar Circle, and the Railway Bridge before reaching the Collectorate. Over 400 bikes and hundreds of BJP leaders and activists participated, raising slogans such as “Jai BJP” and “Down with Corrupt Rule”, which echoed across Gadwal town.

Petition on Development Issues

The memorandum presented to District Collector B.M. Santhosh covered a wide range of concerns, including poor road conditions in Gadwal town, incomplete irrigation projects such as the Gattu Lift Irrigation Scheme, Nettampadu (packages 99, 103, 104), Tummilla reservoir, and RDS canal. Citizens also highlighted drinking water scarcity in Pilligundla, illegal constructions in Gadwal despite High Court stay orders, shortage of urea for farmers, and lack of timely farm loan waivers.

Demands were also raised for completion of pending double-bedroom houses, the Gadwal town auditorium, and the ITI college. The establishment of a 100-bed hospital at Aiza, improved facilities at the Alampur crossroads hospital, and sanction of an agricultural college for Gadwal district were among the key points.

D.K. Aruna’s Criticism of Congress and BRS

Addressing the gathering, MP D.K. Aruna launched a scathing attack on both the Congress and BRS parties. She recalled that she had laid the foundation stone for the Gattu lift irrigation project in 2013 when she was a minister, yet even after a decade the project remains incomplete. She alleged that successive governments failed to prioritize the development of Gadwal district.

“Leaders have prospered over the last ten years, but the district has remained neglected. They keep switching parties for their personal gain, but the people’s problems are ignored. Roads are full of potholes, irrigation canals are leaking, and farmers are left without water or urea. This is the reality of Gadwal’s development,” she said.

She further questioned why the parallel bridge at Jurala, once proposed, was never built, and why the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project was not connected through Jurala as planned. She alleged that both Congress and BRS governments were more focused on political gains and land dealings rather than public welfare.

On Education, Courts, and Public Facilities

Aruna also expressed dissatisfaction with the state of rural education, criticizing the failure of contractors to provide quality midday meals in schools. She alleged that even basic works like canal desilting and rural road repairs were left unattended.

She raised objections to proposals of shifting the Gadwal court to another location, alleging that it was being done to benefit real estate interests. “The court should remain accessible to people in the same location where it has traditionally been, not in remote areas that make it difficult for citizens and lawyers alike,” she demanded.

Strong Remarks Against Congress Leadership

In her address, Aruna also condemned recent controversial remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. She said, “The Congress party has reached new lows. Rahul Gandhi insults our Prime Minister abroad, and now party members have stooped further by making objectionable comments about Prime Minister Modi’s mother. On behalf of women everywhere, I strongly condemn such indecent politics.”