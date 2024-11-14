Don’t get taken for a ride by Congress: Bandi to Maha voters

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Chief Minister of Telangana visited Maharashtra and made false claims about fulfilling the promises of the Congress party in its manifesto in Telangana.

The Minister, campaigning in Nagpur on Wednesday, addressed the media and accused that Telangana’s funds are being used for propaganda in Maharashtra, misleading the local population.

He said that none of the six guarantees promised to the people of Telangana have been fulfilled. Sanjay highlighted that out of the 420 promises made in the manifesto, not a single one has been kept, describing the Congress government as a ‘420 Congress government’.

During the campaign train in Maharashtra, he criticised Congress for making promises of providing Rs 3,000 for women, Rs 4,000 for unemployed youth, and even a caste census. He expressed confidence that this strategy would not succeed, as the people of Maharashtra are well-informed.

Sanjay pointed out that in Telangana there is opposition to demands for property details under the guise of a caste census, with people insisting on fulfilment of the six guarantees first. He claimed that the government in Telangana was corrupt and that the treasury was nearly exhausted in one year. On top of it, the debt-ridden Telangana wanted to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore unveiling another scam in the name of the Musi River rejuvenation project. While the BJP isn’t against the Musi River rejuvenation, it opposes the scams that go in its name, he added.

He criticised the ‘commission-based’ government in Telangana, alleging that every project is approved only after a commission is taken, and noted favouritism towards a particular section of society.

He alleged that Congress is collaborating with the MIM (Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen), and pointed to nearly 100 reported attacks on Hindu temples within just ten months without any actions taken against the perpetrators. He alleged that Congress is attempting to replicate this divisive strategy based on caste and religion in Maharashtra.