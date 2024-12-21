Drug peddler nabbed, MDMA worth ₹ 6 lakh seized

Hyderabad : The Telangana Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TGANB), along with the Nampally police, apprehended a drug peddler and seized 320 gm of MDMA from the possession of Shaik Amer alias Waseem Khan Habeeb (31). The police seized MDMA worth Rs 6 lakh and four mobile phones were seized. Mohammed Salim Adbul Hamid Shaikh and Rayees Riyaz Shaikh of Mumbai are absconding.

According to TGANB, Shaik Amer got addicted to drugs in Hyderabad. He started purchasing drugs from unknown persons at Hyderabad for consumption. Later he observed that most consumers in Hyderabad got addicted to consuming MDMA. He hatched a plan to purchase the drug at lowest price and sell it at a higher price to earn easy money.

Amer came in contact with drug supplier Mohammed Salim Adbul Hamid Shaikh, who supplies drugs in Mumbai, and other surrounding areas.

With another supplier Rayees he developed friendship with both and purchased MDMA and sold them in Hyderabad.

He used to purchase MDMA drugs for Rs 3,000/gram and sold them to needy customers in Hyderabad for Rs 8,000 and earned money illegally.

The police said, as he came to know both Salim and Rayees are procuring drugs from Nigerian nationals Jimmy and Jerry, both of Delhi, and supplying to him by taking their commission.

A week back he went to Mumbai and purchased 320 gm of MDMA drugs from Salim and Rayees by giving Rs 6 lakh on December 18. He got down from a private vehicle coming from Mumbai at Nampally and while carrying MDMA drugs to sell it to needy customers. On credible information the police with the assistance of TGANB apprehended him, along with MDMA.