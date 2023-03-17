ED, CBI tasked to harass Opposition: Vinay Bhaskar

Hanumakonda: Democracy is on the brink of collapse, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said, accusing the BJP-led Central government of misusing the power.

Speaking to the media persons here on Thursday, he said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and the Income Tax Department are tasked to harass the rivals of the BJP. "The Narendra Modi government is picking its critics while shielding the Adanis, Ambanis and other powerful corporate houses that are looting the country's resources," Vinay said.

MLC K Kavitha who is fighting for the women's reservation bill has become a target for the BJP government to harass, he said, stating that the saffron party would face the wrath of the people. The BRS is not scared of the Centre's vindictive approach towards it, he added. Vinay demanded an unconditional apology from the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for his derogatory remarks on Kavitha.

He condemned the IT raids on the Bala Vikasa, a NGO working for the welfare of the people. He termed it as a measure to suppress the minorities. He recalled the role of Bala Vikasa in the development of world renowned model village Gangadevipally in Warangal district.

If the KCR Government was working for the welfare and development of the State to eradicate poverty, the Centre is indulging in divisive politics to gain political mileage, Vinay said. The BRS will expose the anti-people policies of the Centre, he said.

Vinay said that IT, MA&UD Minister and party working president KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the BRS party district office in Hanumakonda on March 23, besides participating in several development works worth around Rs 66 crore. This apart, KTR will also address a public meeting at the KUDA grounds, he added. Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, district libraries chairman Azeez Khan and Warangal West constituency in-charge T Janardhan Goud were among others present.