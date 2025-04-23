Live
ED summons actor Mahesh Babu in PMLA case
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu in connection with a money laundering probe into Hyderabad-based real estate firms.
Mahesh Babu has been asked to appear before the federal probe agency's office in Hyderabad on April 28. The development comes nearly a week after the Enforcement Directorate carried out raids at multiple locations in Hyderabad as part of their investigation against real estate firms Surana Group and Sai Surya Developers.
The investigation under the PMLA pertains to the alleged non-delivery of real estate projects on time. The owner of Sai Surya Developers, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, is facing a police probe for alleged delivery default of a project named 'Green Meadows'. Mahesh Babu was the project's brand ambassador. However, the actor is not being investigated as an accused at present and may not be involved in the scam, sources said.