Education key to change lives of tribals: MLA

Khanapur: Local constituency MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that if the lives of tribals are to change, it can only be possible through education. He participated as the chief guest in the silver jubilee celebrations of the Komaram Bheem Study Circle organised at the Mankapur Tribal Resource Centre in Gudihatnur mandal centre on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that with the firm resolve to provide higher education to the tribals, the Komaram Bheem Study Circle was established and many students have been taught quality education and made into useful people.

He said that those who studied in the study circle and got jobs should provide support to the future generations. He said that it is the responsibility of everyone to protect cultural traditions and provide them to the future generations. He said that Venugopal’s efforts to make tribal students better are memorable. He said that he will remain in the hearts of every poor person.

The MLA said that he will do his best to solve any problems in the study circle. He said that he will talk to CM Revanth Reddy for the tribal students.

Members of the Ekalavya Foundation, members of the Komaram Bheem Study Circle, former students and others participated in this programme.