Edupayala Jatara: Collector Harish lauds babus for smooth conduct

Medak: District Collector Harish expressed happiness over the success of Edupayala Jatara, which has seen lakhs of devotees from the State and also from the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Speaking at a meeting held after the conclusion of the three-day Jatara, on Monday, the Collector said the devotees were happy with the facilities provided at the Jatara, including drinking water, toilets and showers.

He lauded the efforts of civic staff for removal of garbage from time to time, and appreciated the police for reuniting the 41 missing children with their families. He informed that over a 1,000 devotees availed the services at the emergency medical camp set up on temple premises. He added that thousands of devotees started flocking to the temple on the evening of Maha Sivaratri, the first day of the Jatara and took part in the Chariot festival held on the last day of the jatara.

He lauded the police for the smooth conduct of the fair sans any untoward incident. The Collector said that the arrival of devotees along the two roads was thoroughly monitored by surveillance cameras to prevent any incidents.

The Collector on the occasion thanked the officials of the Department of Irrigation, Rural Water Supply, District Panchayat Officer, Revenue, Medical, Veterinary, Fire, Child Welfare, Information etc. for their services. He also thanked the staff, members of the festival committee, public representatives and all those who assisted in the fair.