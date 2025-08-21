‘Enemies’ impeding Hyd’s growth will get 'befitting lesson': CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has claimed that ‘some political forces’ have been impeding the growth of Hyderabad, which is being developed by the present government “to compete with the world's top cities and not just Bengaluru and Chennai”, and warned those “enemies” that they would be dealt with swiftly and taught a “befitting lesson”.

Characterising them as ‘anti-political forces’, the Chief Minister said similar forces had created hurdles during the building of the HI-TEC City. "Those who are stalling the city's development, Musi river rejuvenation project, and Bharat Future City are our enemies”, he underscored.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for an Integrated Sub Registrar and District Registrar Office complex coming up at Gachibowli on Wednesday. Amplifying his government’s plans for Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said that the state government is preparing plans for the comprehensive development of the state under ‘TelanganaRising 2047’ initiative, which focuses on transforming Hyderabad into “the most sought-after city in the world”.

“One of the main objectives of the TelanganaRising 2047 is to position Hyderabad city to compete with Tokyo and New York."

"Our goal is for Hyderabad to compete with the world's top cities, not just Bengaluru and Chennai", he emphasised.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that the Musi riverfront would be developed by bringing Godavari river water to Musi and let it flow in the river for 365 days. The Chief Minister underlined that expansion and development of the city is the need of the hour to create more employment opportunities and livelihood options to the people.

The Chief Minister, while referring to the Old City as “the original city of Hyderabad”, said that the Musi Rejuvenation Project will bring back the Old City's glory. Hyderabad City was recognized internationally and got big fame due to constant efforts made right from the time of the Quli Qutb Shahis to the present government.

The Chief Minister recounted that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was the brain behind the IT revolution in the country and that the erstwhile Congress government had laid the foundation for HI-TEC City in Hyderabad. Several global IT companies set up their firms in Hyderabad because of the foresight of the then chief ministers.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the new registrar offices in Hyderabad will be built with advanced facilities providing 5 Star ambience. As many as 11 new registrar offices will be ready for operation by the Telangana Formation Day (June 2) next year. The integrated registrar offices, which generate huge revenues, will address all problems permanently.

This state-of-the-art Integrated Sub Registrar and District Registrar Office at Gachibowli will house registration offices of Rangareddy, Gandipet, Serlingampalli and Rajendranagar.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy outlined the department’s plans to develop integrated registration offices across the State in a phased manner. There are 39 sub registrar offices in the GHMC limits within the Outer Ring Road, which accounted for 63% of the revenue generated from registration. He said steps had been initiated to ensure that all these SROs in four districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy are shifted to 11 integrated registration offices.