Engineering student commits suicide in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, an engineering student committed suicide here at Maisammaguda on Friday night.



The victim, identified as Koyeti Madhavi (20) was pursuing BTech third year in Mallareddy engineering college and was staying at a private hostel near the college.

On Friday night, Madhavi hanged herself from the ceiling in her hostel room. The hostel staff who noticed Madhavi hanging to the fan informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and took up the investigation.

The body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. The reason for her suicide is yet to be known. A case has been registered by the police. Madhavi is a native of Jangaon.