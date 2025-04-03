Live
Eradicating hunger is govt’s main goal, says Bandla Krishna
Mahbubangar: MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan of Gadwal said that the government’s main goal is to eradicate hunger. He spoke at the launch of the free fine rice distribution programme in Gadwal on Wednesday.
Highlighting the fine rice distribution as a Ugadi festival gift offered by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the MLA said that fine rice distribution to poor families across the state will improve the quality of food provided to the lower income communities.
In Gadwal, rice was given for free at ration shops in different wards. MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, district Collector BY Santosh, and additional Collector Lakshminarayana attended the event at the ration shops in Wards 35 and 26.
The MLA and officials were welcomed with shawls and flower bouquets. They personally handed out the free fine rice to poor families.
MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan recalled that former Chief Minister NTR introduced a scheme to provide rice at a low cost. His aim was to ensure that even poor people could have enough food. Later, other governments continued this initiative.
Now, under the current government, Telangana has taken a big step. The government is buying paddy from farmers, turning it into rice, and distributing it for free through ration shops. The MLA asked people to make good use of this opportunity.
He said that fine rice costs Rs 40 per kg in the market. But the government is giving it for free, despite financial challenges. He warned that people should not sell this rice illegally. Instead, they should use it for their families. The MLA also announced that new ration cards would soon be given to eligible families. Several public representatives, former leaders, senior politicians, activists, and youth members attended the event.