Every acre will be irrigated in Husnabad: MLA Sathish

Karimnagar: As many as 1.14 lakh acres of ayacut is being irrigated in Husnabad constituency and Mission Kakatiya works would be completed soon, said MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar on Monday.

The MLA conducted a constituency- level review meeting with the officials and public representatives at Husnabad Mandal Parishad office in the district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government is working with the aim of providing irrigation to every acre.

1. 6 lakh acres would be irrigated through Gauravelli project. Proposals were sent for construction of lifts and repair of canals where necessary. Crops should not be allowed to dry. Husnabad Yellamma pond restoration work should be started and completed soon, he told officials.

The public representatives said that MLA Sathish Kumar has done canal repair work to provide irrigation water to the farmers of Chigurumamidi and Saidapur at his own expense of about Rs 12 lakh.

EE Ramulu said that Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of Gauravelli distributor canals. Tender process would be completed soon, he said. SE Sumathi Devi, EEs Ramesh, Narayana, officers, and leaders of Husnabad constituency participated.