Every mother who gives birth must provide breast milk to every newborn

NagarKurnool: As part of the Breastfeeding Week celebrations organized by the District Medical and Health Department from the 1st to the 7th of this month, health awareness was provided to pregnant and lactating women at the Anganwadi center in Manganur village under the jurisdiction of Bijinapally Mandal on Saturday. Program Officer and Women’s Medical Specialist, Dr. A. Srinivasulu, discussed the importance of breast milk, situations in which it should be given, and the hygiene practices that mothers should follow.

He suggested that health workers, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi workers should regularly raise awareness among pregnant and lactating women. District Immunization Officer Dr. K. Ravikumar Naik stated that it is essential to ensure that every newborn receives immunizations, and the District Medical and Health Department provides free life-saving vaccines to infants and children as recommended by the World Health Organization.

He advised that dont neglecting vaccinations for adolescents should be avoided and that free life-saving vaccines are available at all health sub-centers for every child. Dr. Krishnamohan, Non-Communicable Program Officer, suggested several precautions for health management, especially for those with high blood pressure and diabetes. Health supervisors Shashikala, Balamani, Manganur health staff T. Yadagiri, Jyoti, Anganwadi staff Suguna, Mamatha, ASHA workers, lactating women, pregnant women, and children participated in the program.