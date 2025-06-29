Ex-MLA Lingaiah labelled as a disturber of peace

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Tension prevailed near Nakrekal Police Station in Nalgonda district as a large group of women staged a protest demanding the arrest of former MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah and BRS state leader Cheruku Sudhakar.

The protest was triggered following the arrest of a BRS social media activist Nagendra Babu by the police on Friday. In response, former MLA Lingaiah visited the police station and allegedly lashed out at Circle Inspector Rajashekar.

The women alleged that Babu was posting false and misleading content on social media. They claimed that instead of supporting police action, former MLA Lingaiah was spreading baseless allegations and blaming the Congress party, which they condemned as inappropriate.

The women further accused BRS leaders of creating unrest in peaceful villages. Holding placards and raising slogans, the women demanded the immediate arrest of both Chirumarthi Lingaiah for making false allegations, and Cheruku Sudhakar for his alleged involvement in inciting disturbances.

Later, the protestors submitted a formal representation to the CI. The demonstration saw significant participation from local women, asserting their stand against misinformation and political provocation.

It may be mentioned here that the former Nakrekal MLA Lingaiah, on Friday, had alleged that police were acting like Congress agents and targeting BRS activists for questioning on social media.

He had condemned the arrest of BRS worker Nagendra Babu from Mangalapally village, who posted a comment in a local WhatsApp group that went viral.

Earlier this week, Lingaiah also alleged harassment by officials backed by the ruling party. He alleged that despite making 26 phone calls to the District Collector regarding an issue, there was no response, which forced him to approach the Grievance Day programme on Monday where, after a lengthy argument with the Collector, he submitted his complaint.

He further alleged that former Nakrekal Market Committee Chairman Koppula Pradeep Reddy and former Chinnakaparthy Sarpanch Boya Vanishreen’s representations were being ignored deliberately.

He claimed officials were submitting false reports under pressure from the ruling party and MLA as part of a political conspiracy against Pradeep Reddy.