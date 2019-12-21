Trending :
Expedite road works: MP BB Patil

Andhole: Zaheerabd MP BB Patil inspected the damaged road from Shivampet to Ramsanpalli on Friday. He enquired about the ongoing repair works with the contractor. He also asked the contractor about the quality of works.

The MP told the contractor to complete the works as early as possible to felicitate the commuters. He said several accidents were being taking place in the stretch and directed the contractor to maintain quality.

