Farmers protest in Mothe over urea shortage

Mothey (Suryapet): Tension prevailed in Mothe mandal centre of Suryapet district as hundreds of farmers staged a protest demanding immediate supply of urea. The farmers gathered in large numbers at the Mana Gromor urea centre and expressed anger that despite repeated visits over the past week, staff were turning them away, citing non-availability of stocks.

Frustrated after waiting for hours in the scorching sun, farmers stormed into the purchase centre and raised slogans. They said paddy crops are in urgent need of urea, and without timely fertilizer, there is a serious risk of crop damage. They demanded that officials intervene immediately and ensure uninterrupted supply.

The situation turned tense at the centre for some time as women farmers openly criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, holding him responsible for the crisis. They alleged that the government had failed to maintain adequate stock of urea ahead of the monsoon season, leaving tenant farmers to bear heavy losses.

Angry farmers also lashed out at local MLAs and ministers, accusing them of ignoring the hardships faced by the farming community while they “move around carelessly” without addressing the crisis.