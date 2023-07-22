Farmers should upgrade cultivation skills for quality, better yield

Rangareddy: Urging the farmers to upgrade their cultivation skills on par with that of international standards, Dr.B.Neeraja Prabhakar, Vice Chancellor the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) said, “Vegetable crops that are grown on par with overseas standards can promise a handsome profit for the farmers of the state.”



She was addressing the gathering after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) and the Lemon Chilli Farm Hyderabad today at the university campus. University Director Y.Janardhan Rao signed the MoU on behalf of the university while Ritish Velkuru endorsed the document representing the Lemon Chilli Farm.

She also shed a light over the programs and initiatives being taken up by the university in ratcheting up the growing methods and standards of Vegetables on par with international standards that could help farmers raise veggies with the promising profits in the markets in India and abroad.

The MoU was aimed at providing technical guidance and inputs from the University thereby to enhance yield and productivity of the exotic vegetable crops and offer due importance to maintain a quality produce through cooperation from Lemon Chilli Farm Hyderabad in conducting Horticulture Industrial Attachment Program for University students.

University Officials Dr. A. Bhagavan, Registrar and Director of Research, Dr. A. Kiran Kumar, Dean of Horticulture, Comptroller & Director of Extension, Dr. M. Rajasekhar, Dean of PG studies & Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Natarajan Senivasan, Controller of Examinations and Dr.D. Vijaya, Dean of Student Affairs, SKLTSHU were present on the occasion.