Farmers, traders plead for restoring abandoned wayside market

Wanaparthy : The way side market in the district has remained closed and not come into use for farmers and consumers. Vines are growing over the market gate, and due to the neglect of municipal officials, it has become a site for anti-social activities. The public, traders, and farmers are urging the authorities to bring the wayside market into use.

It may be recalled that the wayside market was constructed on forest department land near Marrikunta area, on the road leading to Pebbair in Wanaparthy district. The market was intended for the public, morning walkers, commuters, and farmers to directly sell vegetables, fruits, and agricultural products.

This first wayside market in Telangana was constructed with the cooperation of the Scijent Company at a cost of Rs 3.40 crores. It was built with all facilities at a corporate level. It was stated by a former minister that this is the first market in Wanaparthy and that it would be beneficial for farmers.



Many people were happy, saying it would attract everyone in the country. The market was constructed with the intention that farmers could freely sell their produce without middlemen. Farmers would earn profits by directly selling their crops to buyers. Moreover, the market was designed to offer fresh vegetables, fruits, and all types of agricultural products.

Buyers could come to this market to purchase fresh vegetables at lower prices and flowers and fruits were also supposed to be made available.

However, none of that seemed to have materialised as the market has been left abandoned without any oversight.

