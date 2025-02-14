Live
Just In
Final Deadline for Telangana Netanna Savings Scheme Enrollment – February 15.
As part of the "Telangana Chenetha Abhaya Hasta Scheme," the Assistant Director of the Handloom and Textile Department, Govindayya, has announced that February 15 is the final deadline for handloom weavers, power loom workers, and associated laborers in the district to enroll in the Telangana Netanna Savings (Savings Fund) Scheme.
The scheme aims to provide savings and social security benefits to those engaged in the handloom sector. It applies to workers associated with cooperative and non-cooperative sectors, including those involved in dyeing, designing, warping, winding, and sizing.
Eligibility criteria:
Workers aged 18 and above
Must earn at least 50% of their income from handloom-related work
Under this scheme, every eligible worker must deposit 8% of their monthly earnings into RD-1 (Recurring Deposit-1) by the 15th of each month. The government will contribute an additional 16% to RD-2 (Recurring Deposit-2). However, withdrawals from the RD account are not permitted before 24 months under any circumstances.
All eligible handloom artisans and associated workers must submit their completed applications to the Assistant Director, Handloom & Textile Department office, by February 15.