Finally, Amberpet flyover thrown open to public to ease traffic woes

Hyderabad: After multiple delays, the much-awaited Amberpet Flyover was thrown open to the public on Wednesday on the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. The flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the area. The 1.4 km, four-lane flyover constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 338 crore connects Golnaka and Amberpet.

The infrastructure was opened for the public without inauguration by the public representatives. The newly completed flyover between Golnaka and Amberpet was opened for motorists, providing much-needed relief to commuters. It was opened after Union Minister of Coals and Mines G Kishan Reddy inspected the flyover on Tuesday. After discussing with the officials, he directed them to allow vehicles.

After inspecting the flyover, a day before, the Minister blamed the state government for its delay in acquiring the land for the flyover works resulting in a delay in its completion. In 2018, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation. However, the flyover’s work could not start until 2021 due to several technical problems including the COVID pandemic.

The 1.4-km-long, four-lane flyover which is built at an estimated cost of Rs 338 crore connects Shalem Church, Golnaka, and Mukaram Hotel in Amberpet. It is designed to streamline traffic flow and reduce travel time for commuters approaching Hyderabad via the Warangal Highway.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in 2023, but it was opened to the public on Wednesday. After years of traffic mayhem in the area, motorists have experienced a hassle-free drive after commuting on the newly opened Amberpet flyover.

According to GHMC, the flyover is designed to improve traffic flow and minimize travel time for commuters approaching the city via the Warangal Highway. The GHMC has acquired 277 properties for the flyover. Six cases are pending before courts. The work was delayed because of these reasons, officials said.

The flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic bottlenecks and provide a smoother driving experience for thousands of daily commuters.