Fine rice distribution begins amid allegations of diversion

Wanaparthy: With the inclusion of new ration cards, the annual rice requirement in the district is expected to reach 50 lakh tonnes. However, concerns have been raised as reports indicate that 60% of coarse rice is being diverted illegally.

The government has taken steps to ensure that economically weaker sections receive fine rice instead of coarse rice. The Civil Supplies Department has made all necessary arrangements, and stocks of fine rice are already being transported to storage points. From April onwards, ration cardholders will receive fine rice under the new scheme. Currently, the district has 1,59,353 ration cards, benefitting 5,22,367 persons. Officials anticipate an increase of 20,000 new beneficiaries, requiring an additional 50,000-60,000 tonnes of rice annually.

During the 2024 monsoon, the government procured 1.41 lakh metric tonnes of fine paddy, which is now being processed in rice mills. Officials estimate that this will yield 1-3 lakh metric tonnes of fine rice. To prevent shortages by the end of the year, authorities are planning to procure an additional 1-2 lakh tonnes from summer-harvested paddy.

Despite the government’s efforts, serious allegations of corruption and illegal diversion have emerged. Reports suggest that traders are buying coarse rice from ration shops and using it for poultry feed and liquor production. Nearly 70% of coarse rice distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) is being diverted illegally. There are also concerns that some millers are recycling coarse rice by purchasing it at lower prices and supplying it back to the government under custom milling. This has resulted in beneficiaries receiving bags mixed with broken grains, despite clear directives to distribute only fine rice.

Many beneficiaries refuse to consume the coarse rice currently distributed through ration shops. The demand for fine rice has surged, leading to price hikes. Complaints have been raised about technical assistants approving substandard rice, allegedly due to corruption in the milling process.

District Supply Officer (DSO) Kashi Vishwanath acknowledged that transportation and handling losses occur from storage points to warehouses and ration shops. However, he assured that steps are being taken to minimise losses and improve the quality of rice supplied to beneficiaries.