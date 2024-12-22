Fire Breaks Out in Kachiguda-Chennai Egmore Express, Passengers Evacuated Safely

Gadwal : A major incident was averted when a fire broke out in the AC coach of the Kachiguda-Chennai Egmore Express on Friday. The train was immediately brought to a halt at Gadwal Railway Station, and railway authorities acted swiftly to ensure the safety of passengers.

The fire reportedly erupted in one of the air-conditioned coaches, leading to chaos among the passengers. Alerted by the smoke, the train staff promptly informed the control room, and the train was stopped at Gadwal to prevent further damage. Railway officials evacuated all passengers from the affected coach as a precautionary measure.

Firefighting teams were called to the scene and brought the flames under control. Thankfully, there were no casualties or injuries reported. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

Railway authorities assured passengers that their safety remains the top priority and announced that alternative arrangements were being made for those affected. Passengers appreciated the swift action of the staff in handling the emergency.