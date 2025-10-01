  • Menu
Fire erupts in a lorry carrying liquor in Habsiguda

Fire erupts in a lorry carrying liquor in Habsiguda
Highlights

A fire broke out in a lorry transporting liquor in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, causing a stir in the area. The driver promptly noticed the flames and...

A fire broke out in a lorry transporting liquor in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, causing a stir in the area. The driver promptly noticed the flames and stopped the vehicle, managing to control the fire with the assistance of local residents.

Several liquor bottles were left partially burnt as a result of the incident. In the chaotic scene, many locals seized the opportunity to salvage the liquor bottles from the damaged lorry.

sidekick