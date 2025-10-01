Live
- RRB ALP Result 2025 Declared: Check Shortlisted Candidates, DV & Medical Details
- LoP Satheesan demands CBI probe into Rs 1,100 crore GST scam in Kerala
- Women’s WC: Molineux returns, no Schutt as Australia opt to bat first against NZ
- Elon Musk Cancels Netflix Subscription After Controversy Over ‘Dead End’ Creator’s Remarks
- They Call Him OG Day 7 Collection: ₹157.31 Cr Total, Strong in Telangana
- Mohanlal releases hair-raising trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's eagerly awaited horror thriller Dies Irae!
- TTD EO inspects Chakrasnanam arrangements
- Fire erupts in a lorry carrying liquor in Habsiguda
- Gehlot condemns 'Shastra Poojan' inside Rajasthan University; police action against NSUI workers
- No Tsunami Threat to India After 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Near Leyte, Philippines
Fire erupts in a lorry carrying liquor in Habsiguda
Highlights
A fire broke out in a lorry transporting liquor in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, causing a stir in the area. The driver promptly noticed the flames and...
A fire broke out in a lorry transporting liquor in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, causing a stir in the area. The driver promptly noticed the flames and stopped the vehicle, managing to control the fire with the assistance of local residents.
Several liquor bottles were left partially burnt as a result of the incident. In the chaotic scene, many locals seized the opportunity to salvage the liquor bottles from the damaged lorry.
Next Story