First cohort of We Hub’s ‘Project Ujaagar’ graduates today

HYDERABAD: The first cohort of We Hub’s ‘Project Ujaagar’ programme graduated today. WE Hub and the Minority Welfare department, in partnership with SAFA Society, initiated ‘Project Ujaagar - A Financial and Digital Inclusion Program’ to formalise and improve financial literacy for minority women-led businesses in the State.

On Wednesday, WE Hub CEO and the women entrepreneurs from the first cohort met IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

On this occasion, Minister KTR said, “I am super proud to recognise these remarkable women, the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Through Project Ujaagar, a financial and digital inclusion programme by We Hub, and with the support of the Minority Welfare Department’s economic scheme, these successful women receive seed funding to shape our economy’s future.”

Minister KTR also stated, “Let’s celebrate their achievements, inspiring more women to start their businesses. Their journey showcases Telangana’s commitment to economic growth and empowering future business leaders.”

The programme aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of the minority community’s infrastructure and create inclusive opportunities for women across Hyderabad and Telangana.

About 120+ women from the minority community attended the programme in Hyderabad. Forty-nine women have accomplished the course and received the certificates. Five out of eight women have received financial support of Rs. 1,00,000 from the Minority Welfare Department.

“We’ve observed over the past five years that businesses led by women often lack proper registration, financial literacy, accounting skills, and tools to enhance their operations. Our partnership project, Ujaagar, with SAFA Society and WE Hub, aims to tackle these challenges faced by women-led businesses in Telangana. By offering this program, we aspire to create a robust community of founders who can learn from each other and grow together,” said WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula.

“We are thrilled with the outcomes of the 1st cohort and will soon be starting the second cohort with double the participants,” said Deepthi.