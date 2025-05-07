First Of Its Kind Initiative: ‘AI-Powered Telangana’ in works to propel edu, health & agri sectors

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind initiative in the country, the state government rolled out ‘AI-Powered Telangana’ aimed at transforming education, health, urban development and agriculture sectors through extensive use of artificial intelligence.

Top officials said that under the banner ‘AI-Powered Telangana’, the roadmap will bring together government bodies, global technology firms, academic institutions, and financial partners in what the authorities describe as ‘the most ambitious AI rollout by any Indian state to date’. Under this initiative, India’s inaugural Google 4 Startup Centre will mentor AI ventures, backed by a Google MoU for agri-mobility and workforce skilling pilots. A 250-acre ‘AI City’ at Future City will test smart-city solutions and Hyderabad will pilot Google’s real-time Road Management Solution to ease traffic.

The Agriculture Data Exchange (ADEX) platform will aggregate crop, soil, and weather data for AI-driven yield forecasts and faster bank loans. In healthcare sector, leading institutes likes IIIT Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad), BITS, NALSAR, ISB will join hands with AIG Hospitals and pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca to co-develop an indigenous AI diagnostic model for public hospitals.

To provide AI solutions in education, VISWAM, a centre of excellence on AI for the global south set up by Swecha and IIIT Hyderabad, will facilitate 100,000 AI internships and Microsoft-backed AI tools will reach 500 schools. To provide safety, the MITRA-TG app will use AI to flag early signs of student substance abuse and connect families to counselors.

Officials estimate that the combined efforts will generate huge job opportunities in AI research, development, and deployment, while boosting agricultural productivity, improving urban livability, and enhancing public health outcomes.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary and CEO, Industry and Investment Cell in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Telangana will be a leader in AI deployment in India by unveiling AI-Powered Telangana soon. He further said that Telangana will also be a major hub for AI jobs in the country.