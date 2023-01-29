Fluorosis victim Amshala Swamy is no more

Nalgonda: Amshala Swamy (37), passed away at his residence at Shivannagudem of Marriguda mandal in the district on Saturday morning. He was the face of the Nalgonda fluorosis crisis. It is learnt that Swamy fell from his battery-operated wheelchair while climbing the ramp of his double bedroom house on Friday evening. Though he was normal, later he vomited blood on Saturday morning and died a few hours later.

Swamy was a part of the long drawn protest by the Jala Sadhana Samithi and became known across the country in 2002 after a photograph of him on a table in front of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whom the agitators met to highlight the severity of the issue. He was also part of several delegations of fluorosis victims who met several Chief Ministers to submit representations for a solution to the issue. He was also in the news recently when Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao sanctioned him a double bedroom house and funds for setting up a salon for his livelihood. KTR had also visited his double bedroom house and had lunch with him during his visit to Munugodu for the by-elections in November last year.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed condolences over the death of Amshala Swamy, who fought for the eradication of fluorosis throughout his life. The Chief Minister recalled that Amshala Swamy was synonymous to fluorosis which emerged as a big social menace in Telangana in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. KCR said Amshala Swamy's struggle with humane approach is an inspiration to many during the Telangana struggle and it is the fluorosis sufferers like Amshala Swamy are the inspiration behind the government 's strong resolve to provide fluorosis-free purified drinking water through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme in the own State.

The Chief Minister expressed regret that the death of Amshala Swami was painful and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao, in a condolence message on Saturday, said Amshala Swamy was a fighter who championed the cause of fluorosis victims. "My Heartfelt condolences to the family of Amshala Swamy who passed away today. He was a fighter who championed the cause of Fluorosis victims & an inspiration to many. He will always remain close to my heart. May his soul rest in peace," Rama Rao tweeted.

Among others who expressed their grief on death of Amshala Swamy are Minister Jagadish Reddy, Legislative council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy , MLAs Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy , Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Jalasadana Samithi president Dushcharla Satyanaryana, former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Congress leader Palvai Sravanthi, CPI leader Nellikanti Satyam, CPM leader Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Fluorosis Vimukthi Porata Samithi founder K Subhash Large number of people across the State took part in the last rights of Amshala Swamy. Swamy's close aide Subhash demanded to name Cherla Gudem reservior after Amshala Swamy.