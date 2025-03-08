Focus on reducing coal production cost: Singareni MD

Hyderabad/ Kothagudem: “In order to survive in the competitive market, Singareni coal production cost needs to be reduced,” said the Chairman and MD of the company N Balaram. He was speaking at the 38th constructive meeting held with the Singareni Collieries Workers Union at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

Balaram said that the selling prices of the company’s coal are higher than the prices of Coal India and foreign coal. “Therefore, the demand for our coal is gradually decreasing, which is very worrying,” he said. “In order to reduce the cost of production, employees should make full use of working hours and fully utilise the machines.” Trade unions were urged to understand the financial situation of the company and sensitise the workers.

Honorary President of Singareni Collieries Workers Union and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, who participated in the meeting, said that the workers play a key role in the development of Singareni.

“Due priority should be given to the welfare of the workers instead of focusing only on the company’s production,” he said, and asked that a scheme for own houses be prepared for the workers, wages for contract workers should be increased, and a super specialty hospital should be built under the auspices of Singareni.

The Chairman responded positively to the proposal of to set up a super specialty hospital on behalf of Singareni in Hyderabad. He said that a committee will be formed on the feasibility of the own house scheme for the workers.