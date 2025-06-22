Live
Forest beat officer among two arrested in lizard hunting case
Highlights
Tw individuals were taken into custody earlier this week for allegedly hunting monitor lizards in the Bapampadu beat area under the Maddimadugu range.
Nagarkurnool (Nallamala Forest): Tw individuals were taken into custody earlier this week for allegedly hunting monitor lizards in the Bapampadu beat area under the Maddimadugu range. The suspects were identified as Hanumanthu from Ippalapally village and Mothilal from Udimilla village. On Saturday, the two were produced before the Kalwakurthy court, where the judge remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.
Shockingly, one of the accused, Hanumanthu, is currently serving as a Forest Beat Officer at Siddapur Beat under the Achampet Range.
Notably, both individuals were summoned to the Divisional Forest Office for questioning on Friday, where they reportedly confessed to the crime.
