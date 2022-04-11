Former cop dupes jobless

Warangal: Gullible and desperate job seekers continue to fall prey to the fraudsters. The Task Force Police caught a former constable for hoodwinking several gullible youth in the name of securing jobs for them. Disclosing the details here on Monday, the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that the accused 35-year-old Banoth Raj Kumar of Ansanpally under Malhar mandal in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district had earlier worked with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Raj Kumar lost his job due to his absence from duty. To make quick money, Raj Kumar decided to cheat the desperate job seekers by offering them clerical jobs.

Raj Kumar used to make the youth believe that he has close links with the top officials of the RTA, RTC, Collectorate, Kakatiya University,, NTPC electricity and police departments etc. He used to collect anywhere between Rs 3 lakh and 8 lakh from each job seeker. He even provided them with the appointment letters. Some of the youth who went to join the jobs found that they were cheated by him. So far, the accused collected Rs 57 lakh from the 20 job seekers.

Against this backdrop, some victims approached the police. Additional DCP and Task Force in-charge Vaibhav Gaikwad took it as a challenge and formed special teams to investigate the case. The police seized a car from Raj Kumar.

Commissioner lauded the efforts of Vaibhav Gaikwad, Inspectors Srinivasji, Santhosh, cybercrime inspector Janardhan Reddy, sub-inspector Premanandam and others for apprehending the accused.