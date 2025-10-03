Former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar Reviews Local Body Election Preparations in Alampur Constituency

Alampur, October 3: Former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar convened a review meeting with Congress leaders and activists in Alampur constituency today, focusing on the upcoming Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections.

The meetings were held in Erravalli and Itikyala mandals, where Dr. Sampath Kumar interacted with local Congress leaders, office bearers, and grassroots workers. He urged party cadres to work collectively to ensure a decisive victory for the Congress Party in the local body elections. Stressing the importance of unity and dedication, he called on party activists to strengthen organizational activities and take the party’s message to every household in the constituency.

“Congress has always stood by the people of Alampur. To secure victory in the coming elections, we must work together, maintain discipline, and ensure that the people are fully aware of the welfare programs and policies brought by our party,” Dr. Sampath Kumar stated.

Several prominent Congress leaders and office bearers took part in the review program. Among those present were Erravalli Mandal President Venkatesh, Itikyala Mandal President Rukmananda Reddy, Alampur Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Doddappa, District Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, Market Committee Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar, Jogula Ravi, Somanadri, Madhu Naidu, Lakshminarayana Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, and Ramachandra Reddy, along with other key activists and supporters.

The gathering reflected renewed enthusiasm among Congress cadres, who expressed confidence that under the leadership of Dr. Sampath Kumar, the party would achieve success in the upcoming elections across the Alampur region.