Former TRP leaders join BRS

Atmakur (S) (Suryapet): Withthe local body election campaign in full swing, the BRS party is seeing a steady stream of new entrants.

In Suryapet district’s Atmakur (S) mandal, several TRP party workers, including a former Sarpanch, joined the BRS in Paatarla Pahad village.

Former Minister Jagadish Reddy welcomed them into the party by offering the pink scarf.Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish urged voters to ensure a strong majority for Paatarla Pahad Sarpanch candidate Arempula Upendra Saidulu.

He said Saidulu has been an active movement leader since 2001 and has worked tirelessly for the party. He added that development in the village is possible only ifUpendra Saidulu wins.