Four killed in accident: MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, MPP K Sekhar Reddy console family members

Mahbubnagar: Bhoothpur Mandal Parishad president K Sekhar Reddy and Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy consoled the bereaved the family whose four members were killed in were killed in a road accident at Nasurullabad on Wednesday, at their home in Maddigatla village in Bhoothpur mandal on Thursday.



While speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that an unfortunate event has happened to the family where all four members Gurrala Shankar, Jyothi, and their child and a distance relative lost their live in the accident. The MLA offered to help the family in what all the necessary possible ways and gave Rs 10,000 to the family members and expressed his condolences.

The Bhoothpur MPP also expressed his grief and consoled the family members and he also offered Rs 10,000 as an immediate help for the bereaved family members.