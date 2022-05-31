Four of family ends life in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: In a unfortunate incident, a family of four died allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the lake at Adibatla in Ranga Reddy district on the city outskirts.

The victims are identified as Quddus Pasha (37), his wife Fathima (28) and their two daughters Mehak Begum (9) and Firdous Begum (6), all residents of Santoshnagar in the old city.

Police sources said financial problems were suspected to have led to the suicide bid.

It is learnt that on Monday night, Pasha had asked money from his brother-in- law Mohd Hameed, after which the family is suspected to have come to the lake and took an extreme step.

The Adibatla police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies on Tuesday morning. Case is being investigated.