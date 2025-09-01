Live
Four undergo free surgeries at govt hospital
Highlights
Rajanna Sircilla: With 44 successful knee replacements already performed, the Vemulawada Government Area Hospital added another feather to its cap on Sunday by completing four free surgeries in a single day, taking the total count to 48.What stands out is the hospital’s growing reputation is that patients are not only coming from Vemulawada but also from neighbouring districts. Currently, around 100 patients are on the waiting list for knee replacement surgeries.Area Hospital Superintendent Dr Penchalayya said the hospital has now decided to conduct knee replacement surgeries every week, depending on patient load.
