G RAM G scheme signals new era for rural development: DK Aruna

Mahbubnagar/Hyderabad: BJP National Vice-President and MP DK Aruna on Tuesday came in strong support of the newly passed G RAM G scheme by the Centre. Addressing the media on Tuesday in her home constituency, she congratulated all newly elected sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and ward members in the recent gram panchayat elections. She urged them to utilise the opportunity and work for the holistic development of villages, emphasising the importance of Gram Swaraj and people-centric governance.

Aruna highlighted the significance of the ‘Viksit Bharat Jee Ram Jee Bill’, which she described as the beginning of a new era in rural development. She explained that the bill reforms the employment guarantee scheme, increasing workdays from 100 to 125 and introducing seasonal holidays during peak agricultural activities to ensure farmers do not face labor shortages. She stressed that village assemblies now have the authority to decide the nature of works, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Turning to national politics, Aruna criticised Congress for its allegations of electoral malpractice, particularly in Bihar, questioning why such claims were absent during its six decades in power. She urged BLOs to pay special attention to voter lists, noting past irregularities where genuine votes were removed. On Telangana issues, Aruna launched a sharp attack on BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, accusing him of neglecting the Palamuru-Rangareddy Project and failing to complete even 10 per cent of the work in a decade. She alleged that project plans were altered to suit political interests, while districts like Mahbubnagar were denied fair development compared to Kaleshwaram. She accused KCR of betraying Palamuru in irrigation, education and healthcare.

Aruna further charged that Congress and BRS were colluding to block BJP’s rise in Telangana, citing alliances with leaders like Akhilesh Yadav as evidence of “understanding politics.” She asserted that despite conspiracies, the BJP would come to power in Telangana, driven by the development and welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Aruna reiterated that true Rising Telangana means balanced development across all districts, not just Hyderabad. She emphasised that inclusive growth in Telangana and the Northeast states is essential for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.