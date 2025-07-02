Live
Gaddam Prasad participates in Lal Darwaja Bonalu at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi
In a vibrant display of cultural reverence, Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Sri Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Sri Gutta Sukhender Reddy, and Telangana Legislative Secretary Dr. V. Narasimha Charyulu participated in the Lal Darwaja Bonalu festival held at the Sri Mahankali Temple in Telangana Bhavan.
The Speaker and Chairman were greeted with a warm and elaborate welcome from members and artists of the Sri Mahankali Temple Utsava Committee. The festivities included a series of traditional performances, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the region.
Both dignitaries took part in the rituals, performing pujas to Goddess Mahankali, a significant aspect of the celebration. The event was attended by Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Dr. Shashank Goyal, along with various officials, staff, and numerous devotees, all contributing to the festive atmosphere of devotion and unity.