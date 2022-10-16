Gadwal: Canal renovation works to be sped up

Gadwal: District Collector Valluru Kranthi has directed the officials concerned to speed up the resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) works at the Chinnonipally village, which were taken up as part of the Tatikunta Reservoir under the Nettampadu Lift Irrigation project in Gadwal district. Recently, the Collector conducted inspections of canal and Tatikunta reservoir works being taken up under 105 packages in Maldakal mandal.

During her inspection, she found that many farmers were illegally pumping water from the canal by installing pump sets. She asked for their removal and ordered officials to take up the renovation of canals. She said illegal operation of pump sets in the canals may lead to erosion of soil on the canal banks and may cause breaching of canals when there is heavy flood. It may lead to inundation of villages and agricultural fields, she said.

Later, the Collector interacted with the people of Chinnonipally village about their issues. On the occasion, she gave directions to the irrigation officials to conduct regular inspections of the canals of Muchonipalli reservoir.

RDO Ramulu, Irrigation Department SC Srinivasa Rao, Electricity Department SE Bhaskar and others participated in the programme.