Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Assures Relief for Farmers Affected by Unseasonal Rains and Lightning Strikes

Gadwal: Unseasonal rains lashed various parts of the Gadwal constituency today, leading to widespread damage to crops and loss of livestock. In response to the situation, Gadwal MLA Sri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has appealed to farmers not to lose heart and assured them of full support in securing compensation for their losses.

The MLA emphasized that farmers whose crops were damaged or who suffered losses due to lightning strikes—including loss of human lives, livestock, and property—should immediately report their damages to their respective agricultural officers.

Livestock Losses Due to Lightning Strikes

In Dharur Mandal, a tragic incident occurred at Garlapadu village, where farmer Palem Narasimhulu lost two valuable oxen due to a lightning strike during the afternoon rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. The deceased oxen, worth an estimated ₹1.5 lakh, were the farmer's primary source of livelihood. With the loss, Narasimhulu has been left devastated and in a desperate situation. Fellow farmers and youth from the village have urged the government to provide immediate assistance to him.

Meanwhile, in Maldakal Mandal, further unfortunate incidents were reported:

In Maldakal village, the ox belonging to farmer Purru Thimmappa died after being struck by lightning during the evening's heavy rains.

In Mekala Somanpally village, farmer Ravi Prakash narrowly escaped tragedy when lightning struck his house. Although a water tank was destroyed and a hole was created in the roof, no family members were present inside the affected room at the time, averting a major disaster.

Tragedy also struck between Bijwaram and Bureddipalli villages. A lightning strike during the thunderstorm killed 2 goats and 13 sheep belonging to Buddanna, a migrant farmer from Aloor village, Gattu Mandal. With his livelihood destroyed, Buddanna and his family have been left destitute. Local leader S. Tirumalesh appealed to the Telangana State Government to urgently come to the aid of the family on humanitarian grounds.

Government Response

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy informed farmers that Disaster Management officials (Revenue Department) would visit their villages tomorrow to survey and register the reported damages. He urged all affected farmers to ensure their losses are properly documented during the visit. He assured that he would personally strive to bring these issues to the government's attention and secure appropriate compensation for all the affected families.

The MLA reiterated his commitment to standing by the farmers during this difficult time and assured them that no genuine case would be overlooked.