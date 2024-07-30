Gadwal MLA set to return to BRS, meets KTR

Hyderabad: Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy who had recently switched over to Congress has decided to return back to the BRS party. In a significant development on Tuesday, the MLA called on BRS working president K T Rama Rao in the Assembly to express his resolve to return back to the party fold.

The MLA who will be formally returning to the BRS will also be meeting BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao shortly. This development comes within a month of his defection to the Congress, in presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. After the MLA’s ghar wapsi the number of defected MLAs from BRS to Congress will drop to single digit. The decision by Gadwal MLA is considered to be set back to Congress, which in a phased manner have begun poaching MLAs, particularly after Revanth affirmed that the party has ‘opened gates’ for defections from other parties.