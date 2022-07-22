Ganesh Utsav Samithi welcomes Telangana High Court order

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has welcomed the Telangana High Court's order rejecting the argument of the State government to impose a limit on the height of Ganesh idols.

Samithi secretary R Shashidhar hailed the HC's clarification that there was no restriction on manufacture of Ganesh idols. "Today's verdict seems to have put an end to confusion caused by last year's verdict imposing restrictions due to the government's failure to present facts before HC, he asserted.

The samithi secretary said anti-Hindu forces targeting Hindu festivals were creating conspiracies to stop every festival. Part of the conspiracies was spreading falsehood that water pollution was happening due to Ganesh festivals. The EPTRI reports that PoP idols are better than clay idols despite previous tests and reports being trampled by the Pollution Control Board and GHMC officials.

"To perpetuate corruption, they continue to spread venomous propaganda that Ganesh festivals are the cause of water pollution. We are still demanding that facts be revealed before the court and before public. A white paper be released on the condition of ponds in Telangana," Shashidhar demanded.

He said despite many conspiracies of the anti-Hindu forces, the samithi would continue the cultural glory of Bhagyanagar and "let it be known that no force can stop it."