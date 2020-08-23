Ganesha festival begins on a subdued note in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the first time the usual pomp was missing as Ganesha Chaturthi began on a subdued note on Saturday in the city. The Ganesh pandals were conspicuous by their absence in colonies as the authorities banned installation of idols in public places in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

R K Mohan, a resident of Moula Ali who has been organising festivities for the last two decades, said, "Every time I go out, people just ask me one question. How I do not feel like organising the pandal and cultural activities. I tell them it is God's wish." For the first time in over four decades, no pandals or makeshift tents were erected at public places to display the Ganesha idols in the city.

According to Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, the organiser of the annual festivities in Hyderabad, the traders and residents' welfare associations have not installed Ganesha idols for the first time in four decades.

Every year, thousands of big idols of the elephant god are set up in markets, on roads, in colonies and other public places. During the 10-day festival, over 50 lakh devotees used to throng these venues to participate in puja and other festivities.

People kicked off the 10-day festival in their homes. Raghunath, a resident of Alwal said, "We brought a clay Ganesha this time. My children insisted and we now are conscious about the environment."

The Telangana government has appealed to people to celebrate the religious festival at their homes. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav urged people not to hold any public event.

The GHMC and HMDA too have been distributing eco-friendly Ganesh idols to people. The Ganesh festival is celebrated with pomp in the city. Only Mumbai matches in scale.

According to festival organisers, the pandemic had directly or indirectly impacted livelihood of three lakh persons in Hyderabad and other parts of the state. They included idol-makers and other workers engaged for organising the festival.

The size of Khairatabad idol this year has been reduced to just nine feet in height. It once used to be the tallest idol in Hyderabad. It is the first time in its 66-year history that the idol size has been reduced. Every year, the organisers used to increase the Ganesha idol's height by one foot.

This year, the organisers had planned to install a 66-feet-tall idol. Though the organising committee installed the idol, no public puja was conducted. Every year, the state Governor used to perform puja on the first day of the Ganesha festival. This year, there will also be no auction of 'laddus' by the organisers of various Ganesha pandals or immersion processions.

Lakhs of people used to take part in the mammoth processions organised to mark the culmination of the festivities. Thousands of idols were carried from various parts of the city and surrounding areas to the Hussainsagar lake in the city's heart for immersion.