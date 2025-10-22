General observer’s call for free, fair and peaceful by-poll

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election, General Observer Ranjit Kumar Singh emphasised that election duty is not a routine task but a serious and accountable responsibility. He urged all officers, nodal officials, and polling staff to perform their duties with neutrality, diligence, and integrity, upholding the principles of free and fair elections.

To ensure the smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the By-Election, the Election authorities have appointed three senior officers as Election Observers: Ranjit Kumar Singh as General Observer, Om Prakash Tripathy as Police Observer, and Sanjiv Kumar Lal as Expenditure Observer.

On Tuesday, the General Observer Ranjit Kumar Singh called for a free, fair, and peaceful Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election during a meeting with election officials. The meeting was attended by District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, Additional Commissioner (Elections) Hemanth Keshav Patil, Returning Officer P Sai Ram, and nodal officers. During the meeting, the DEO presented a comprehensive overview of the election management plan and preparatory arrangements, covering critical aspects such as the official schedule, electoral profile, training of personnel, and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Election Commission of India (ECI) observers expressed satisfaction with the systematic and thorough poll preparedness.

Addressing the officials, General Observer Ranjit urged all officers to perform their duties while upholding the principles of free and fair elections, stressing that accountability and impartiality are essential at every stage of the electoral process.

During a review of seizure data, the DEO informed that while Rs 90 lakh was seized in the previous Assembly election, Rs 2.25 crore has been seized so far in the ongoing by-election.

Police Observer Om Prakash described the by-election as ‘important and crucial’. He instructed officers to strictly adhere to ECI protocols and take firm action on any MCC violations. Expenditure Observer Sanjiv Kumar underscored the necessity of meticulous accounting for every rupee spent by political parties and candidates.

Following the meeting, the three observers, accompanied by DEO R V Karnan, inspected the arrangements for the nomination process at the Returning Officer’s office in the Shaikpet Tahsildar Office, Banjara Hills.