GHMC slaps penalty on Talasani for illegal ad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) penalised Minister T Srinivas Yadav for raising an unauthorised advertisement element at Tank Bund Road.

A penalty of Rs 15,000 was imposed for illegal advertisement. Meanwhile, Rs 10,000 penalty was also imposed on Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav for raising an unauthorised advertisement element at Narayanguda.

It was brought to the notice of EVDM's central enforcement cell through Twitter following which the penalty was imposed.