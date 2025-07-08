Ghose panel fast readying KLIP report to meet July 31 deadline

Hyderabad: The Justice Ghose Commission of Enquiry into the Kaleshwaram project is expediting the finalisation of its report, slated for submission to the state government before the July 31 deadline. On Monday, the Commission sought further details about the Kaleshwaram project and clarification on several issues, primarily concerning the status of the three damaged barrages – Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla.

Official sources indicated that Justice Ghose expressed anger towards top Irrigation official Anil Kumar for failing to provide vital information regarding the construction of the Medigadda barrage. The Commission has summoned the official to appear before him with documentary evidence within three days. Officials stated that Ghose reviewed all testimonies submitted by the Irrigation Department, as well as the statements from former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former ministers T Harish Rao and E Rajendar, all of which are considered crucial for reaching a conclusion in the report’s finalisation.

All documentary evidence will be crucial in establishing the Commission’s observations in the report. Officials noted that Justice Ghose is leaving no stone unturned to deliver his verdict in the report and has also put forth suggestions to rectify the lapses in the construction of the multi-crore Kaleshwaram project.