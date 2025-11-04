Give an action plan for Manipur's development: Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called for a comprehensive action plan to accelerate Manipur’s development, urging the state government to submit short-term, medium-term, and long-term proposals within a week. During his three-day visit to the state, the Minister emphasised the urgent need to address critical sectors, including education, healthcare, transport, tourism, electricity, agriculture, and allied services.

At a high-level review meeting held at the State Secretariat, Bandi Sanjay assessed the implementation of central welfare schemes and discussed the unique challenges faced by Manipur’s hill-dwelling population, which constitutes 92% of the state’s 28 lakh residents. He expressed concern over the lack of employment, poor transport connectivity, and frequent road damage due to landslides. Officials highlighted the need for a textile park, eco-tourism initiatives, and the development of the Imphal–Myanmar international highway to boost foreign tourist inflow.

The Minister proposed organising a nationwide ‘Manipur Mela’ in every state to showcase and sell the state’s handloom products and local delicacies, citing strong demand for black rice and indigenous crafts, as part of a bold development blueprint. He also pledged to engage with corporate hospitals to improve super-specialty medical services, noting that 45% of nursing posts remain vacant and rural areas lack adequate healthcare and education infrastructure.

Tourism, severely impacted by law and order issues over the past two and a half years, was a key focus. Officials revealed that Rs 500 crore has already been spent on relief and rehabilitation, with over 59,000 victims currently housed in 262 camps. The Centre has sanctioned 7,000 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and is providing Rs 3 lakh per unit, along with Rs 75,000 for repairs of partially damaged houses.

Bandi Sanjay also addressed the need to modernise Imphal Airport, reduce airfares, and initiate cargo services. He stressed the importance of solar power adoption and oil palm cultivation, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of electrifying every household. The Minister assured that once the action plan is received, he would discuss it with central authorities and expedite necessary approvals.

Following the review, Bandi Sanjay met Governor Ajay Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, where they discussed the state’s current challenges and future roadmap. The Minister was felicitated with a shawl and reiterated the Centre’s unwavering commitment to Manipur’s holistic development.

